What may rule the U.S. markets today?



. Italy's two populist parties will be sworn into power with Giuseppe Conte, a law professor with no political experience, as the prime minister



. Trade tensions between the US and closest allies -EU countries, Canada and Mexico. The countries have threatened retaliatory measures against U.S. President's Trumps import tariffs



. U.S. - China trade tension escalations



. On the economic side, nonfarm payrolls for May are expected to rise 190K vs. 164k rise in April, and unemployment rate to hold at 3.9%. Average hourly earnings would be a key number to watch, and expected to rise very marginally by 0.2% m/m, implying an unchanged year-on-year rate of 2.6%.



. ISM manufacturing index is expected hit 58 vs. 57.3 in April.



. Construction spending is expected to rise 0.8% in April vs. a 1.7% (M/M) decline to $1.28 trillion in March.



. U.S. New vehicle sales for May is seen rising 3% to 1.56 million from last year, leading to a Seasonally-adjusted-annualized rate of sales of 16.7 million vehicles, below the 17.2 million reported in April



Stocks Intelligence



