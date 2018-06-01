

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's manufacturing activity expanded at the slowest pace in one-and-a-half years in May, survey data from IHS Markit showed Friday.



The headline Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped to 52.7 in May from 53.5 in April. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



The slowdown in growth was mainly due to weaker gains in both output and new orders amid softer underlying demand.



Despite this, manufacturers raised their workforce numbers further in May and this resulted the strongest decline in backlogs of work for two-and-a-half years.



On the price front, input costs rose sharply in May, while output price inflation was the lowest record by the survey since last year.



Finally, business optimism remained high amid positive projections for demand and investment.



