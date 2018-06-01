sprite-preloader
Andalas Energy and Power Plc - Chief Executive Interview

Andalas Energy and Power Plc - Chief Executive Interview

London, June 1

1 June 2018

Andalas Energy and Power Plc
('Andalas' or the 'Company')

Chief Executive Interview

Andalas Energy and Power Plc, the AIM traded upstream oil and gas energy company (AIM: ADL), announces that Simon Gorringe, Andalas CEO, recorded a video interview on 23rdMay 2018, which has been released today.

The interview does not contain any new material information.

In the interview Simon answered a question regarding the financial expenditures of the Group. The information provided was based on the financial accounts of the Group for the period 1 May 2015 through to 31 October 2017 (extracted from the financial information reported in the audited financial statements for the years ended 30 April 2015 and 30 April 2016 and the unaudited 6 month period ended 31 October 2017). The analysis was as follows:

CategoryAnalysis
(unaudited)
Travel 12.2%
Brokers and costs of share issues 17.5%
Rest G&A 9.1%
Due diligence (data purchase/studies/consultants) 38.1%
Directors18.7%
Readmission4.3%
Total100.0%

The interview can be viewed the following web address: https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=hAPudatepbw

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Simon GorringeAndalas Energy and Power PlcTel: +62 21 2965 5800
Roland Cornish/ James BiddleBeaumont Cornish Limited
(Nominated Adviser)		Tel: +44 20 7628 3396
Colin Rowbury
Novum Securities Limited
(Joint Broker)		Tel: +44 207 399 9427
Christian DennisOptiva Securities Limited
(Joint Broker)		Tel: +44 20 3411 1881
Stefania BarbaglioCassiopeia Services LtdStefania@cassiopeia-ltd.com

