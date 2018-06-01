Andalas Energy and Power Plc - Chief Executive Interview
London, June 1
1 June 2018
Andalas Energy and Power Plc
('Andalas' or the 'Company')
Chief Executive Interview
Andalas Energy and Power Plc, the AIM traded upstream oil and gas energy company (AIM: ADL), announces that Simon Gorringe, Andalas CEO, recorded a video interview on 23rdMay 2018, which has been released today.
The interview does not contain any new material information.
In the interview Simon answered a question regarding the financial expenditures of the Group. The information provided was based on the financial accounts of the Group for the period 1 May 2015 through to 31 October 2017 (extracted from the financial information reported in the audited financial statements for the years ended 30 April 2015 and 30 April 2016 and the unaudited 6 month period ended 31 October 2017). The analysis was as follows:
|Category
|Analysis
(unaudited)
|Travel
|12.2%
|Brokers and costs of share issues
|17.5%
|Rest G&A
|9.1%
|Due diligence (data purchase/studies/consultants)
|38.1%
|Directors
|18.7%
|Readmission
|4.3%
|Total
|100.0%
The interview can be viewed the following web address: https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=hAPudatepbw
