City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 31-May-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 186.10p

INCLUDING current year revenue 187.85p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 31-May-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 72.51p

INCLUDING current year revenue 73.21p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP26.97m

Borrowing Level: 20%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528