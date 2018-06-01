Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 31-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 405.66p INCLUDING current year revenue 414.70p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 401.34p INCLUDING current year revenue 410.37p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16