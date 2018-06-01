sprite-preloader
Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 31

Keystone Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 31-May-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                2020.33p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                              2037.92p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                1969.38p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                              1986.98p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

