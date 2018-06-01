Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 31-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2020.33p INCLUDING current year revenue 2037.92p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1969.38p INCLUDING current year revenue 1986.98p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563