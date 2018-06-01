With reference to an announcement made public by Sjóvá-Almennar tryggingar hf. (symbol: SJOVA) on May 16, 2018, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on June 4, 2018. ISIN IS0000024602 Company name Sjóvá-Almennar tryggingar hf. Total share capital before the decrease kr. 1,490,245,997 (1,490,245,997 shares) Decrease in share capital kr. 65,428,805 (65,428,805 shares) Total share capital following the kr. 1,424,817,192 (1,424,817,192 decrease shares) Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol SJOVA Orderbook ID 100381