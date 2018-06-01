sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,98 Euro		+0,14
+7,61 %
WKN: A2JL47 ISIN: US8177631053 Ticker-Symbol: PCBK 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SESEN BIO INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SESEN BIO INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,89
1,99
15:26
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SESEN BIO INC
SESEN BIO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SESEN BIO INC1,98+7,61 %