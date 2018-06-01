

Downing ONE VCT plc LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86 1 June 2018 Issue of Equity



Further to the announcement released by the Company at 14:51 on 25 May 2018, the Company clarifies that, of the 2,082,758 Ordinary Shares issued, 975,426 of these Shares will be listed under the Offer that opened on 7 September 2017 and 1,107,332 of those Shares will be listed under the Top-Up Offer that opened on 4 April 2018.



Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are now expected to commence on or around 6 June 2018.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Downing ONE VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



BFRSVQ4R6



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX