

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's manufacturing growth accelerated in May, driven by sharper rises in output and new orders, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Friday.



The seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, climbed to 54.2 in May from 52.9 in April. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Both output and new orders grew at marked rates in May. Consequently, firms raised their staffing levels further and the rate of job creation was only just below March's survey record.



On the price front, input price inflation accelerated in May amid higher costs for raw materials such as oil and metals. The rate of output price inflation was the steepest since August 2008.



