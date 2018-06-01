sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,35 Euro		-0,04
-1,18 %
WKN: A12AQF ISIN: CA68620P1018 Ticker-Symbol: 0OG 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,30
3,377
15:03
3,32
3,38
15:03
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC5,65-3,42 %
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC3,35-1,18 %