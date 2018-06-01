ObsEva SA to Seek SIX Share Listing

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA -June 1, 2018 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced its intention to request the listing of its shares on SIX Swiss Exchange under SIX's international reporting standard.

"Last years listing on the NY based NASDAQ was a major step for the company as it provides access to capital to pursue the development of our rich, late-stage clinical, product portfolio, hence moving closer to address the needs of millions of women worldwide and continue to create value for our shareholders" said Ernest Loumaye, MD, PhD, OB/GYN, CEO and Co-Founder of ObsEva. "Today as a Swiss company, we are proud and thrilled to announce our intention to be listed on SIX. It is another major step for the company, as it brings us closer to very seasoned healthcare investors with whom we look forward to speaking with as the company continues to evolve.

The company is currently listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. The trading of ObsEva's shares on Nasdaq will continue in addition to the SIX listing. With the SIX listing, ObsEva is expecting to raise its profile with Swiss and European investors, provide another robust market for any future potential financing activities and to secure for its shareholders the protection offered by the Swiss takeover rules.

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving ART outcomes. ObsEva is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com (http://www.ObsEva.com).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "may", "plan," "potential," "will," and similar expressions, and are based on ObsEva's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding our potential listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange, the effects on ObsEva's profile and protections that may be afforded to ObsEva's shareholders. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in a potential listing process, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of ObsEva's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017, and other filings ObsEva makes with the SEC. These documents are available on the Investors page of ObsEva's website at www.ObsEva.com (http://www.ObsEva.com) . Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to ObsEva as of the date of this release, and ObsEva assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

