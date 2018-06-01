Marketing agency System1 saw annual profit decline 68% in what chief executive John Kearon called "quite a year" as clients cut spending on market research and corporate costs rose as the company shifted its focus towards lower-cost, higher-margin products. Gross profits fell 18% to £22.2m, in line with pre-close guidance, with pre-tax profits tumbled to £1.99m, but at the top of its £1.6-2m guidance range. Revenues fell back 18% to £26.9m as part of a financial performance the AIM-quoted ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...