Construction materials firm Breedon Group has completed the acquisition of Blinkbonny Quarry (Borders) Limited for an undisclosed sum. The AIM-quoted company said the acquisition provides it with its first quarry in the Scottish border region, as Blinkbonny owns a quarry and ready-mixed concrete plant near Kelso that employs 14 people. The project has approximately 2.8m tonnes of high quality basalt hard rock reserves and resources, as well as a fleet of ready mixed concrete mixers and tippers, ...

