Specialist information management solutions and services outfit Idox confirmed on Friday that David Meaden has been appointed as chief executive, effective immediately. Meaden's 22-year career includes a 12-year stint as chief executive at leading supplier of specialist software Northgate Public Services (NPS), an information technology and business process outsourcing services to public sector markets firm. NPS was a part of FTSE 250 company Northgate Information Solutions and Meaden was a ...

