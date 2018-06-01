Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Advises CBAI on Sale of Business to FamilyCord

Boxwood Successfully Advises on First Healthcare Services Transaction

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2018 / Boxwood Partners, a boutique investment bank focused on successful advisory for over a decade, is pleased to announce that it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to CBA Florida, Inc., formerly known as Cord Blood America, Inc. (OTC PINK: CBAI) ("CBAI" or the "Company"), and its subsidiaries on the sale of substantially all of the Company's assets to California Cryobank Stem Cell Services LLC ("FamilyCord"), a portfolio company of Longitude Capital and NovaQuest Capital Management.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, CBAI is the parent company of CBA Companies, Inc. (formerly CorCell Companies Inc.) which, along with CBAI, facilitated umbilical cord blood and cord tissue stem cell processing and storage services for expectant parents.

"This marks Boxwood's first transaction within the healthcare services industry and we expect to spend more time in the space," said Managing Partner J. Patrick Galleher. "CBAI's unique business model provided an invaluable service to children and their families."

Anthony Snow, President of CBAI, said, "The Boxwood team executed on their mandate from the Board. We are pleased with the results of their process and their level of professionalism throughout."

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC (www.boxwoodpartnersllc.com), is a boutique investment bank based in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve.

About CBA Florida, Inc.

CBA Florida, Inc. is the parent company of CBA Companies, Inc. which, along with CBAI, facilitated umbilical cord blood and cord tissue stem cell processing and storage for expectant parents and their children. Collected through a safe and non-invasive process, cord blood stem cells offer a powerful and potentially life-saving resource for treating a growing number of ailments, including cancer, leukemia, blood, and immune disorders.

About FamilyCord

FamilyCord is a subsidiary of the California Cryobank, the world leader in frozen donor sperm and egg services, as well as fertility preservation. FamilyCord is registered with the FDA and accredited by the AABB. California Cryobank and its affiliates are portfolio companies of two healthcare-focused private investment firms, Longitude Capital and NovaQuest Capital Management.

SOURCE: Boxwood Partners, LLC