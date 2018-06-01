

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) reported patient-reported outcomes data from the Phase 3 CheckMate -214 trial in intermediate- and poor-risk patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma treated with the Immuno-Oncology combination Opdivo (nivolumab) plus low-dose Yervoy (ipilimumab) versus sunitinib over a two-year follow-up period. The company said patients treated with Opdivo plus low-dose Yervoy reported significant benefits in disease-related symptoms and improvements to their cancer-related quality of life and well-being.



The company noted that Opdivo plus low-dose Yervoy is the first and only FDA-approved Immuno-Oncology combination therapy for this patient population.



