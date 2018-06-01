With effect from June 7, 2018, the subscription rights in ZetaDisplay AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including June 19, 2018. Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZETA TR ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011310671 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 156058 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- With effect from June 7, 2018, the paid subscription shares in ZetaDisplay AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZETA BTA ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011310689 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 156059 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Cecilia Olsson or Eva Norling, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.