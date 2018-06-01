

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's economy expanded moderately as estimated in the first quarter, revised data from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent sequentially, in line with the estimate released on May 2. However, the agency revised up its fourth quarter growth to 0.4 percent from 0.3 percent.



Year-on-year, GDP climbed 1.4 percent in the first quarter, as estimated, after rising 1.6 percent in the fourth quarter.



The expenditure-side breakdown of GDP showed that final consumption expenditure rose 0.3 percent on quarter, while gross fixed capital formation dropped 1.4 percent.



Imports and exports decreased 0.9 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.



