NanoVibronix, Inc.: NanoVibronix to Present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference

ELMSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2018 / NanoVibronix, Inc, (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company utilizing the Company's proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology, today announced that it will be presenting at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference at the Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel in Bel Air, CA on Tuesday, June 5, at 10:30 AM Pacific Time. Brian Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of NanoVibronix, will be presenting as well as meeting with investors.

The LD Micro Invitational is the largest independent conference for small/micro-cap companies and will feature 250 names presenting to an audience of over 1,000 attendees.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) is a medical device company headquartered in Elmsford, NY with research and development in Nesher, Israel, that is focused on developing medical devices utilizing its proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave technology. The company's technology allows for the creation of low-frequency ultrasound waves that can be utilized for a variety of medical applications, including the disruption of biofilms and bacteria colonization, as well as providing pain relief. The devices can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The company's primary products include PainShield, UroShield and WoundShield. Additional information about the company is available at: www.nanovibronix.com .

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose ofbeing an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually.

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events for more information.

Investor Contact:

Crescendo Communications

naov@crescendo-ir.com

212-671-1021

