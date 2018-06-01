New shares in FastPassCorp A/S will be admitted to trading on First North Copenhagen as per 6 June 2018. The new shares are issued due to exercise of warrants. Name: FastPassCorp ----------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060568145 ----------------------------------------------- Short name: FASTPC ----------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 824,917 shares ----------------------------------------------- Change: 23,000 shares ----------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 847,917 shares ----------------------------------------------- Exercise price: DKK 30 ----------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 5 ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 43080 ----------------------------------------------- This information is distributed by request from Certified Advisor BDO Statsautoriseret revisionsaktieselskab. For further information, please contact BDO Statsautoriseret revisionsaktieselskab on +45 39 15 52 00. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=681867