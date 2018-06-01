

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's manufacturing activity continued to expand strongly in May, though at the weakest pace in nine months, survey data from IHS Markit showed Friday.



The headline factory Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 53.4 in May from 54.4 in April. The index was forecast to fall to 54.0.



However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Growth in both output and new orders eased to a 9-month low in May, but remained solid.



Meanwhile, employment rose at a faster pace amid higher output requirements.



On the price front, the rate of input cost inflation was sharp and output prices rose at the fastest pace since January.



