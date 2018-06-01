The "Europe Humanoid Robots Market by Component, Product, Application and Country 2014-2025: Segment Analysis, Trend Forecast and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report estimates the total revenue of the European humanoid robots market has reached $138.2 million in 2017 and will continue to grow rapidly driven by an increasing adoption of human-like robots in a magnitude of industrial applications across Europe.
For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by system component, product type and application vertical over the forecast years is also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles humanoid robot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe humanoid robots market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a risk assessment system. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Companies Mentioned
- DST Robot Co., Ltd.
- Engineered Arts
- Hajime Research Institute
- Hanson Robotics
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- Istituto Italiano Di Tecnologia
- Kawada Robotics 135
- National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)
- Pal Robotics
- Qihan Technology Co.
- Robo Garage Co.
- Samsung Electronics
- Softbank Robotics
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- Ubtech Robotics
- WowWee Group Limited
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis
3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Component
4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product
5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application
6 European Market 2014-2025 by Country
7 Competitive Landscape
8 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management
