Talking to pv magazine, Andrea Viaro, head of technical service Europe for JinkoSolar, explains how the Chinese manufacturer is dealing with PID degradation.pv magazine: Mr Viaro, is it possible to produce a completely PID free pv module? And what would be needed for that? Andrea Viaro: "PID-free" is a misconception, because the phenomenon is influenced by multiple factors such as environment conditions and system design, thus it is not only related to the PV module structure. Highly PID-resistant panels can be produced, and Jinko for many years has been already supplying the European market [with] ...

