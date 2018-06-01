JUST ENERGY GROUP INC.: Just Energy Group Inc. Announces June Quarterly Dividend for Its Common Shares and Series A Preferred Shares

TORONTO, June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Energy Group Inc. ("Just Energy") filed notice with the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange today announcing that its board of directors declared a cash dividend for its common shares and its 8.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares ("Series A Preferred Shares") for the quarter ending June 30, 2018. A quarterly dividend of (i) Cdn. $0.125 per common share will be paid on June 29, 2018 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2018; and (ii) USD $0.53125 per Series A Preferred Share will be paid on June 29, 2018 to Series A Preferred Shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2018. This quarterly cash dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

The common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "JE". The Series A Preferred Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "JE.PR.U" and on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "JE.PR.A".

Established in 1997, Just Energy is a leading consumer company specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficiency solutions, and renewable energy options. With offices located across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland and Japan, Just Energy serves approximately 1.6 million residential and commercial customers providing homes and businesses with a broad range of energy solutions that deliver comfort, convenience and control. Just Energy Group Inc. is the parent company of Amigo Energy, EdgePower, Green Star Energy, Hudson Energy, Interactive Energy Group, Tara Energy and terrapass. Visit justenergygroup.com (http://www.justenergygroup.com/) to learn more. Also, find us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/JustEnergyUS/) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/JustEnergyUS).

