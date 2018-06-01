CUV Ventures Corp.: CUV Ventures Corp. RevoluPAY S.L. Wholly Owned European Subsidiary Opens, Signs Barcelona Headquarters Lease, Banking Relationship With Bankia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUV Ventures Corp. (TSX-V:CUV) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully incorporated and, received final mercantile registry approval, for the wholly owned subsidiary RevoluPAY S.L. The subsidiary has immediately signed a lease for its headquarters in the upscale business district of Sant Cugat del Valles, within the central periphery of Barcelona, Spain. The subsidiary has formally commenced its banking relationship with Bankia, an active player in the world remittance sphere and, the fourth largest bank in Spain, with total assets of €179.1 billion.

CUV Ventures Corp. CEO, Steve Marshall stated: "A historic day. Our European wholly owned subsidiary is now locked and loaded and, EDE Banking Licensed Partner selected for imminent signing. We are approaching the time to show RevoluPAY to the world, unleashing it on the multi-billion dollar markets it will surely disrupt."

RevoluPAY European Subsidiary

Incorporated on 31st May 2018, having received final mercantile registry approval this day, management is pleased to confirm that RevoluPAY S.L. is now open for business. This important milestone exemplifies the persistence and tenacity of our highly qualified team, having successfully completed the corporate structural requirements ahead of the imminent June 2018 launch of RevoluPAY. The European wholly owned subsidiary RevoluPAY S.L. shall oversee and manage every facet of the RevoluPAY Blockchain powered remittance and leisure payment app, ensuring fulfillment through its upcoming Electronic Banking, EDE (Electronic money institution) Licensed partner and, ordinary banking relationships. As a fundamental component of RevoluPAY, the advent of the European subsidiary is a momentous accomplishment for the company and, our shareholders.

Barcelona Headquarters of RevoluPAY S.L.

The wholly owned subsidiary has entered into an office lease in the city of Sant Cugat del Valles, within the central periphery of Barcelona, Spain. Shareholders are offered images (https://cuvventures.com/fintech/revolupay/revolupay-sant-cugat-del-valles) of these new headquarters. Sant Cugat del Valles is located just 20KM from the center of Barcelona, with metro and high-speed rail connections and, is home to numerous publicly quoted international corporations and major corporations; HP Inc, Ricoh, Roche, Banco Sabadell, GFT Technologies, Accenture, UbiSoft, BBVA, etc. The office will open immediately under the helm of seasoned banking professional and, CUV Director, Mr. Alfredo Manresa (https://www.cuvventures.com/about/management) as General Director of the subsidiary and, in-house Computer Engineer, Mr. Ahmed Rodriguez as CTO.

RevoluPAY and Bankia

Bankia is the fourth largest bank in Spain, with total assets of €179.1 billion. It has its registered office in Valencia, while its operational headquarters are in Madrid. It also has representation offices in Shanghai and Havana. Bankia maintains ratings; S&P AA-, Fitch A, DBRS AAA and Scope AAA. Bankia has emerged as a leader in global remittances, especially into South American nations; RevoluPAY S.L. holds a corporate account with Bankia.

CUV Ventures Welcomes Mr. Martin Chicon to the Advisory Board

Martin Chicon is a graduate of Fordham University with a BS in Computer Science with over 25 years of professional-level project management experience in the non-profit, legal and financial tax sectors (specializing in high-tech assignments). Fluent in Spanish and English, Mr. Chicon is a New York-born son of immigrants from the Dominican Republic and has been politically active in both the U.S. and Dominican political arenas (establishing productive relations with both local and international political leaders). Mr. Chicon is taking advantage of his pre-existing relationships to assist CUV Ventures to advance RevoluPAY with prospective investors for the $5.6 billion Dominican remittance market (http://www.worldbank.org/en/topic/migrationremittancesdiasporaissues/brief/migration-remittances-data) and beyond.

RevoluPAY Upcoming News

RevoluPay S.L. Signing with EDE RevoluPAY Wallet load partner

Wallet Country Based Licensee Agreements

The launch of RevoluPAY

Application for proprietary European EDE Banking License

About CUV Ventures Corp.:

CUV Ventures Corp. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian company deploying advanced technologies in the; Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Invoice factoring, Crypto Mining, Blockchain Systems, and Cryptotoken sectors.

Our flagship technology is RevoluPAY, the Apple, and Android multinational remittance app, powered by blockchain protocols, and aimed at the worldwide + $595 billion (http://www.worldbank.org/en/topic/migrationremittancesdiasporaissues/brief/migration-remittances-data) family remittance market.

The CentsCU Coin Cryptotoken, allied to RevoluPAY, promises to be the coin of choice for remittance senders, travelers, and the hospitality industry. Its increasing adoption across several spheres exemplifies its international perspective and future value amongst users.

The company's FinTech division continues to expand into this rapidly emerging segment, in which it; manages, operates and develops end-to-end digital platforms to monetize the blockchain ecosystem across a broad spectrum of leisure related industries, remittances, and finance.

A diverse division of the company, named Cuba Ventures (http://www.cubaventures.com/), is involved in Caribbean Basin strategic investments. Similar to the United States NASDAQ listed Herzfeld Fund (https://www.herzfeld.com/cuba), the focus is to control noteworthy assets related to the Caribbean Basin (including Cuba). The division is comprised of numerous assets. A wholly owned subsidiary Travelucion Media (http://www.travelucion.com/) is a duly licensed and bonded online travel company, Amadeus GDS (http://www.amadeus.com/) affiliated, digital and print media powerhouse that specializes in travel marketing, electronic reservations, and online booking solutions. Travelucion (http://www.travelucion.com/) owns a vast portfolio of web assets consisting of 432 Cuba-centric websites in up to 5 languages which generate over 35 million page-views per year and direct traffic to Travelucion's online booking and e-commerce sites and proprietary online booking systems, also customized for white label deployment on third party booking websites for; Cayman Islands, Dominican republic, Aruba, Bahamas, BVI, Belize, Antigua, Jamaica and Cuba, offering bookings for hotels, private residences, car rentals, tours, flights and a variety of other types of specialized travel services.

In 2017, the company acquired equity in the Florida, USA based, licensed and bonded travel agency; International Business & Travel Opportunities, LLC (IBTO), a Caribbean Basin focused travel facilitator operating trips in the region (including licensed Cuba trips for Americans).

In 2018, the company acquired equity in the Florida, USA based, Third Circle Publishing LLC, publisher of the esteemed and U.S. circulated print and digital magazine Cuba Trade Magazine (http://www.cubatrademagazine.com/). CUV Ventures Corp owns an interest in some important print and digital media assets, reaching 10s of millions of consumers globally.

In 2018, the company acquired equity in the Toronto, Canada based, FINTRAC licensed, remittance company, Duales Inc (http://www.duales.com/). as part of the RevoluPAY remittance app partner network.

In 2018, the company acquired equity in the Miami, USA based, Business advisory/consultant think-tank Havana Consulting Group (http://www.thehavanaconsultinggroup.com/), as part of the progressive acquisition of key Cuba related but, non domiciled, businesses.

The Cuba Ventures division consulting team harnesses over 80 years of combined advisor experience in submitting and, obtaining approval, for joint ventures, joint production agreements, and import/export permits for foreign enterprises. More recently the company has taken a royalty approach for future agreements between third parties anxious to begin comercial operations with Cuba and, the company's Cuba Consulting Unit.

Through this methodology, the Company is gradually building a potentially valuable "future-ready", non Caribbean (Cuba) domiciled asset base while, in the interim, securing revenue, growth and unique opportunities present in the Caribbean Basin, with an emphasis on the $4 billion (https://wits.worldbank.org/CountryProfile/en/CUB) dollar and rapidly growing Cuban travel and tourism industry, $3 billion factoring (https://wits.worldbank.org/CountryProfile/en/CUB) and FinTech (http://www.revolufin.com/) sector, $18.6 billion (http://www.worldbank.org/en/topic/migrationremittancesdiasporaissues/brief/migration-remittances-data) Caribbean remittance industry and international corporate consulting for Cuba's estimated $86 billion annual economy (https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Econom%C3%ADa_de_Cuba), which remains an interesting opportunity and, one that this division strives to dominate at every opportunity by acquiring assets that are neither physically domiciled nor associated with entities located in the Republic of Cuba but, that have unparalleled future takeover prospects, should the political climate improve.

For further information on CUV Ventures Corp. (TSX-V:CUV) visit the Company's website at www.cuvventures.com (http://www.cuvventures.com/). The Company has approximately 123,200,000 shares issued and outstanding.

