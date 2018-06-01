

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion, recommending marketing authorization for Trazimera.



Trazimera is a potential biosimilar to Herceptin or trastuzumab, for the treatment of HER2 overexpressing breast cancer and HER2 overexpressing metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.



'TRAZIMERA has the potential to help many patients with HER2 overexpressing cancers across Europe and, if approved, would help address the evolving needs of healthcare systems, physicians, payers and patients,' said Amrit Ray, Global President, Research & Development, Pfizer Essential Health.



The regulatory submission is supported with results from the primary REFLECTIONS B327-02 clinical comparative study, which demonstrated clinical equivalence and found no clinically meaningful differences between Trazimera and Herceptin in patients with first line HER2 overexpressing metastatic breast cancer.



Trazimera is Pfizer's fourth biosimilar and first therapeutic oncology biosimilar to receive a positive CHMP opinion from the EMA.



Pfizer noted that its biosimilars pipeline is progressing and consists of 11 distinct Pfizer and legacy Hospira biosimilar molecules in various stages of development.



