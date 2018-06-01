MariMed Inc.: MariMed Showcasing Growth at 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational, June 4

MariMed Focusing on Continuing Growth Momentum With New Facilities and Products as Marijuana Legalization Spreads

LOS ANGELES, CA and NEWTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2018 / MariMed Inc. (OTCQB: MRMD) will be presenting at the LD Micro Invitational on Monday, June 4, at 4:30 PM PST / 7:30 PM EST. Mr. Robert Fireman, CEO of MariMed Inc., will be highlighting MariMed's 3 years of year-over-year quarterly growth as a result of developing and operating some of the nation's most acclaimed state-licensed cannabis cultivation, production, and dispensing facilities in multiple states. He will share progress on the continued growth of the company's business across the country, the 2018 launch of business in its facilities in Massachusetts and Maryland, and the expansion of its Kalm Fusion and Betty's Eddies brands, and the launch of its new Nature's Heritage Cannabis brand in Maryland.

"We are honored to have MariMed back to present at our 8th annual Invitational Event," said Chris Lahiji, President of LD MICRO. "As Congress considers nearly 40 marijuana legalization bills proposed from both parties, and a bipartisan group of senators is crafting a bill that will formalize individual states' rights to override the federal prohibition on marijuana, we see tremendous growth potential for cannabis companies now and long-term. Perhaps it won't be long before we'll be able to enjoy Nature's Heritage Cannabis samples with wine during our networking sessions."

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air Hotel, in Los Angeles, California and will feature more than 200 companies in the small/micro-cap space.

About MariMed Inc.:

MariMed designs, develops, finances, and optimizes the success of medical cannabis cultivation, production, and dispensary facilities through its validated management. MariMed's team has developed or is in the process of developing state-of-the-art regulatory-compliant facilities in DE, IL, NV, MD, MA, and RI. These facilities are models of excellence in horticultural principals, cannabis production, product development, and dispensary operations. In addition, MariMed is on the forefront of precision dosed branded products for the treatment of specific medical symptoms. MariMed currently distributes its branded products in select states and is expanding licensing and distribution to numerous additional states encompassing thousands of dispensaries. MariMed Inc. is one of the 17 top-performing public cannabis companies in the U.S. tracked on the U.S. Marijuana Index, (www.marijuanaindex.com). For additional information, visit www.MariMedAdvisors.com

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

Forward Looking Statements:

