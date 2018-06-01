TV distribution and production group DCD Media reported a fifth consecutive year of revenue growth on Friday, jumping almost a quarter and making its way through to the group's bottom line. DCD's turnover for the year ending 31 December grew 24% to £10.2m and operating profits came in at £400,000, compared to the firm's break-even result twelve months prior. DCD put its progress down to its "historic work undertaken to consolidate the business into a pure-play international TV rights ...

