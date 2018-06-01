

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Novartis AG (NVS) said that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended approval for Aimovig, or erenumab, for the prevention of migraine in adults who have at least four migraine days per month.



The World Health Organization has listed migraine as one of the top ten causes of years lived with disability worldwide.



Novartis noted that Aimovig is the first treatment of its kind specifically developed to prevent migraine by blocking the calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor or CGRP-R, which plays a critical role in migraine. If approved, Aimovig will be self-administered once every four weeks via an auto-injector pen.



The CHMP positive opinion is based on a robust data package, including four Phase II and III clinical studies of more than 2,600 patients experiencing four or more migraine days per month.



Aimovig demonstrated clinically meaningful and statistically significant benefits versus placebo in reducing the number of migraine days per month across the spectrum of migraine.



The European Commission will review the CHMP opinion and usually delivers its final decision within three months. The decision will be applicable to all 28 European Union member states plus Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.



Novartis and Amgen Inc. (AMGN) are co-commercializing Aimovig in the U.S. While Amgen has exclusive commercialization rights to the drug in Japan, Novartis has exclusive rights to commercialize in the rest of the world.



