BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis AG (NVS) announced the completion of the divestment to GlaxoSmithKline PLC of its 36.5 percent stake in a consumer healthcare joint venture for a total consideration of $13.0 billion.



The company said the divestment was completed in accordance with the terms of the transaction announced on March 27, 2018 and brings to an end Novartis' participation in the JV.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX