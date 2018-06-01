Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Celebrates "Coexist" Event at GeoWoodstock

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2018 / Freeze Tag (OTC PINK: FRZT) celebrated a "Coexist" Event with a large group of Munzee players at the geolocation game event GeoWoodstock event in Cincinnati, Ohio over the Memorial Day weekend. Munzee players identified themselves by wearing a neon yellow shirt touting the phrase: "Cache, Cap, Coexist."

"There are a number of geolocation based games that our players enjoy," said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. "We were thrilled at the big turn out of Munzee fans during GeoWoodstock, and we look forward to an even bigger and better event next year when GeoWoodstock will be held in Fort Worth, Texas, near the birthplace of Munzee."

Estimates place the number of attendees to GeoWoodstock at more than 10,000 people. The annual event is hosted by geolocation enthusiasts and held in a different city each year. The purpose of the event is to celebrate and play location-based games like Munzee, Geocaching, and others in a beautiful outside area. This year's event was held at Cincinnati's Coney Island Amusement Park.

"Our players have once again shown their commitment to the Coexist campaign we have started between popular geolocation games," said Rob Vardeman. "Our mission is to encourage family fun in an active setting, so events like GeoWoodstock help us reach a larger platform of players from all walks of life."

With so many Munzee players in attendance in one general location, many players around the world were also able to score points without attending the event. Players who could not attend in person deployed virtual Munzee gardens which were created in the Cincinnati area, where GeoWoodstock was held over the Memorial Day weekend. With so many active Munzee players congregating in one place over the weekend the game's statistics skyrocketed, reaching a weekend total of 2.4 million captures and nearly 19,000 new deploys worldwide.

To learn more about Munzee, go to www.playmunzee.com.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 7 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,000 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to http://www.freezetag.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates, and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

