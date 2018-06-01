

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were slightly lower Friday ahead of the U.S. jobs report for May.



Gold was down $3 at $1299 an ounce, having seen little upside this week.



Stocks were set to open higher after the formation of a new government in Italy, a move that may help preserve the euro area.



Italy's anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the far-right League reached a deal to form a populist government, helping avert the prospect of a snap election.



On the data front, the upturn in the Eurozone manufacturing sector showed further signs of cooling in May, as initially estimated, final data from IHS Markit showed.



