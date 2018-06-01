

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's manufacturing growth eased to a nine-month low in May, though remained solid, survey data from IHS Markit showed Friday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped to 53.3 in May from 53.9 in April. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among components, output expanded at the slowest rate in nine months, while new order growth remained weaker than its recent trend partly owing to a slight decline in new export business.



On the price front, input price inflation rose to a 3-month high in May, while output price inflation eased for the third time in four months.



