

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were lower Friday morning even after the government said U.S. oil inventories dropped 4.6 million barrels last week.



The EIA also said gasoline inventories rose, however, signalling that refineries are ramping up for the summer driving season.



Gasoline demand may be suffering from a significant rise in prices at the pump.



WTI light sweet oil was down 57 cents at $66.66 a barrel, extending this week's losses.



Prices have fallen sharply in the past week amid expectations that OPEC will ramp up production, as well as a stronger dollar.



