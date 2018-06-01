sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.06.2018 | 14:43
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 1

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/05/2018) of £67.89m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/05/2018) of £53.13m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/05/2018 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*254.82p20850000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 248.33p
Ordinary share price259.00p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV1.64%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share101.80p14500000
ZDP share price105.00p
Premium to NAV3.14%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 31/05/2018

© 2018 PR Newswire