WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. jobs data for May is due at 8:30 am ET Friday. The employment is expected to climb by 190,000 jobs, following an increase of 164,000 jobs in April.



Ahead of the data, the greenback rose against the euro, yen and the franc, but fell against the pound.



The greenback was worth 1.1669 against the euro, 109.44 against the yen, 0.9873 against the franc and 1.3307 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



