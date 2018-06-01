sprite-preloader
Magnetar Capital Partners LP - Form 8.3 - CME Group Inc.

London, June 1

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Identity of the person whose positions/dealings are being disclosed:Magnetar Capital Partners LP
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient		N/A
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		CME Group Inc.
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:N/A
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:May 31, 2018
(f) Has the discloser previously disclosed, or are they today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?Yes - NEX Group plc

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:USD 0.01 Class A common stock
ISIN: US12572Q1058
InterestsShort positions
Number%Number%
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:147,905.04%
(2) Derivatives (other than options):22,076.01%
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:		169,782.05%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open derivative or option positions, or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other executive options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchase/saleNumber of securitiesPrice per unit
Ordinary sharesPurchase176163.1346
Ordinary sharesPurchase203163.4917
Ordinary sharesPurchase216163.0819
Ordinary sharesPurchase236163.1235
Ordinary sharesPurchase419162.93
Ordinary sharesSale44165.4884
Ordinary sharesSale17164.5906
Ordinary sharesSale61164.8316
Ordinary sharesSale73164.3326
Ordinary sharesSale67164.5164
Ordinary sharesSale120164.6013
Ordinary sharesSale63164.4671
Ordinary sharesSale59164.3997
Ordinary sharesSale56164.6963
Ordinary sharesSale17164.83
Ordinary sharesSale63164.8676
Ordinary sharesSale57164.7667
Ordinary sharesSale65164.6688
Ordinary sharesSale63164.6463
Ordinary sharesSale68164.41
Ordinary sharesSale63163.9516
Ordinary sharesSale21163.2643
Ordinary sharesSale54163.6033
Ordinary sharesSale12163.6417
Ordinary sharesSale61163.1651
Ordinary sharesSale53163.4925
Ordinary sharesSale47163.2162
Ordinary sharesSale66162.9892
Ordinary sharesSale46162.5596
Ordinary sharesSale133163.1203

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
Ordinary SharesSwapDecreasing a long position189164.8800

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct descriptione.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercising

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?No

Date of disclosure:June 1, 2018
Contact name:Cassie Peterson
Telephone number:847-905-4692

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel atmonitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website atwww.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


© 2018 PR Newswire