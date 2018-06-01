Chief executive of Norwegian developer tells markets his company will deliver on 1.5 GW promise by the end of the year - by including any projects it has broken ground on.Norwegian PV developer Scatec Solar has announced plans to more than double its global installed capacity to 3.5 GW by the end of 2021, although it should be noted that for Scatec, "installed capacity" includes projects under construction. During a market update delivered in Oslo on Wednesday, Scatec chief executive Raymond Carlsen announced: "This year we deliver on our 1.5 GW growth target, and we now move forward with a target ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...