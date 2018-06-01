PV systems set a new German record in May. According to preliminary figures from the IWR, photovoltaics produced just under 6 TWh of solar power during the month.With 196 hours of sunshine the norm in Germany during May, this year brought 275 hours, due to stable high-pressure weather conditions. According to new figures from the International Economic Forum for Renewable Energies (IWR), solar power generation in Germany has been correspondingly high: photovoltaic systems in Germany generated 5.9 TWh of electricity last month, a new record of around 16% more electricity than in the previous record ...

