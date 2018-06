BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's factory activity expanded at a slower pace in May, survey data from Credit Suisse and the logistics association procure.ch showed Friday.



The seasonally adjusted manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 62.4 in May from 63.6 in April. The score was also below the expected level of 62.5.



Meanwhile, the services PMI rose to 64.5 in May from 62.8 in the previous month. A score above 50 indicates expansion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX