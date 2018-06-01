The paid subscription shares in AB Sagax will be delisted. Last trading day for SAGA BTA D is June 7, 2018. Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: SAGA BTA D --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011167089 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 154808 --------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Cecilia Olsson or Eva Norling, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.