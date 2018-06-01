Wilson Therapeutics AB (publ) has requested a delisting of the company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares of Wilson Therapeutics AB (publ). Short name: WTX ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0008293674 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 121819 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be on June 15, 2018. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Caroline Sjölund or Jimmy Kvarnström, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.