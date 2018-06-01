Home safety product developer Sprue Aegis announced on Friday that Mike Stilwell has been appointed as group finance director, effective 3 December 2018. The AIM traded company said that, while Stilwell serves his six months' notice at his current employer, finance director of Sprue Safety Products Zoe Fox will run Sprue Aegis' finance function. Neil Smith, group chief executive of Sprue Aegis, said: "We are delighted to have recruited Mike and look forward to him joining us and his contribution ...

