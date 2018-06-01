Oil and gas production and development firm i3 Energy announced on Friday that it remains focused on the development of the North Sea Liberator field, as the company reported widening losses. The AIM traded company reported pre-tax losses for the year ending 31 December were £2.9m, up from £404,000 in 2016, and highlighted its successful private placement that raised £4.2m for the development of the offshore field. I3 also confirmed that it received non-binding terms from UK lenders for an ...

