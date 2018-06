US non-farm payrolls rose past forecacasts in May, with wage growth a tad ahead of forecasts. Accoring to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, non-farm payrolls jumped by 223,000. Economists had penciled in an increase of 190.000. In parallel, the rate of unemployment ticked down by a tenth of a percentage point to 3.8% (consensus: 3.9%). Average hourly earnings meanwhile clocked in at up by 2.7% year-on-year (consensus: 2.6%). -- More to follow -- ...

