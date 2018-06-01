Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2018) - FSD Pharma Inc. (CSE: HUGE) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange. FSD Pharma is a Canadian cannabis company focused on building the world's largest indoor hydroponic cultivation and processing facility through its wholly owned subsidiary FV Pharma Inc., a Licensed Producer under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR").

The company purchased of the former KRAFT food manufacturing facility in Cobourg, Ontario, an existing 620,000 sq. ft. indoor facility sitting on a 70 acre parcel of land with 40 acres primed for development. It has the potential to host over 3,800,000 sq. ft. of cultivation and processing area.

It is ideally situation just off the 401 Highway approximately 1 hour east of Toronto, Ontario. The facility has an electrical sub-station on site, natural gas lines, multiple water-intakes, rail lines directly into the facility and 26 loading docks.

The company has a strategic partnership through a joint-venture agreement with Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSX.V:CBW) whereby Wheaton will develop all aspects of the cultivation facility in mutually agreed staged-phases to create the largest indoor cultivation and processing facility in the world. Wheaton will receive 49.9% of all cannabis and cannabis related production from the facility, in perpetuity. It is anticipated that at full capacity this will result in FV Pharma receiving approximately 200,000,000 grams of dried cannabis flower per annum.

The company intends to target all legal aspects of the cannabis industry, including cultivation, processing, manufacturing, extracts and research and development.

Thomas Fairfull, President and CEO, stated: "Today marks an exciting achievement for us to become publicly traded on the CSE. From inception to where the company has grown today is tremendously exciting and I wish to thank the world-class team we have assembled and the investors that have supported our vision. The Canadian cannabis industry is developing with pace and we believe quality cannabis will be the backbone of all our future cannabis, cannabis products, ancillary business and pharmaceutical development initiatives. As such, we are committed to cultivating the highest quality cannabis at scale by building out the world's largest, state of the art, hydroponic cultivation and processing facility, which will support all our planned business units under one massive roof. Going forward, we will continue to aggressively pursue our business plan and update our shareholder community in an ultimate effort to deliver significant shareholder value."

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.fsdpharma.com, or contact investor relations at IR@fsdpharma.com.

