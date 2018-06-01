

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Employment in the U.S. jumped by much more than anticipated in the month of May, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday.



The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment surged up by 223,000 jobs in May after climbing by a downwardly revised 159,000 jobs in April.



Economists had expected employment to increase by 188,000 jobs compared to the addition of 164,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



The stronger than expected job growth reflected a continued uptrend in employment in several industries, including retail, healthcare, and construction.



'In short, the economy and labor market appear to be firing on all cylinders, with all sectors showing strength,' said Paul Ashworth, Chief U.S. Economist at Capital Economics.



He added, 'The big difference between now and a year ago, however, is that decent gains in manufacturing and mining are complementing the steady growth in service sector employment.'



With the jump in employment, the unemployment rate edged down to 3.8 percent in May from 3.9 percent in April. The unemployment rate had been expected to come in unchanged.



The modest decrease pulled the unemployment rate down to its lowest level since a matching rate in April of 2000.



The drop in the unemployment rate came as the household survey measure of employment showed a spike of 293,000 compared to the 12,000 person uptick in the size of the labor force



The report also said average hourly earnings in May were up by 2.7 percent compared to the same month a year ago, reflecting an acceleration from the 2.6 percent year-over-year growth seen in April.



'Overall, the U.S. economy looks strong,' Ashworth said. 'In that environment, we still expect the Fed to hike interest rates an additional three times this year.'



President Donald Trump hinted at the better than expected jobs data in a post on Twitter ahead of the release of the report.



'Looking forward to seeing the employment numbers at 8:30 this morning,' tweeted Trump, although presidents typically get to see the jobs report the night before they are officially released.



