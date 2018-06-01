Haag-Streit UK Unveils the Eyestar 900 Oct Eye Analyser at a Successful RCOphth 2018

HARLOW, England, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Haag-Streit UK (HS-UK), the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard optometry and ophthalmic equipment, exhibited at Royal College of Ophthalmologists (RCOphth) Annual Congress 2018 on 21st - 24thMay 2018 at the AAC in Liverpool. The show proved to be very successful for HS-UK, who unveiled the new Eyestar 900 OCT eye analyser for the first time in the UK, causing quite a 'buzz' on the HS-UK stand.

The Eyestar 900 is a new Swept Source-based OCT device for refractive, cataract and glaucoma surgeons. Precise OCT measurements deliver elevation-based topography maps of the front and back corneal surface. Additionally, users can choose from either 2D or 3D images of the anterior segment, including the crystalline lens. The Eyestar 900 also includes biometry of the entire eye from the cornea to the retina. Although Consultants were given an advanced preview of the Eyestar at the Congress, this device will not be available for purchase in the UK until the end of 2018.

The Eyestar was not the only ophthalmic device that proved to be extremely popular on the HS-UK stand; all delegates who attended a demonstration of the Eidon AF received a FREE retinal scan and a copy of CenterVue's 'Clinical Atlas'.

The Eidon AF itself boasts unparalleled high-quality, wide-field, true colour confocal imaging - with added autofluorescence capability. Traditional retinal cameras use a 45° view, and may leave some pathology unseen and undocumented. The Eidon AF's 60-150° high-resolution, wide-field view enables the user to image and document more pathologies. It provides three different imaging modalities (true colour, infrared and red-free), a unique confocal view of the retina and dilation-free operation. All those who attended a demonstration where extremely impressed with the quality of the device's wide-field imaging and the ability to 'see more', compared with competitor's 'standard' retinal cameras.

Sharon Mills, HS-UK Marketing Manager, commented: "It has been another successful year for HS-UK at the 2018 RCOphth Annual Congress. The Eyestar was exceptionally well received, and there was particular interest in our Eidon AF promotion, with HS-UK staff performing many demonstrations on the stand over the four-day event. The Congress is always an important event in the HS-UK calendar, as it enables us to interact with our valued customers."

For more information on the Haag-Streit UK portfolio, please visit www.haagstreituk.com, email info@haag-streit-uk.com or, alternatively, call (01279) 883807.