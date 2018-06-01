The French Environment & Energy Management Agency (ADEME) will allocate €100 million next year to support the nation's hydrogen industry. The French government believes hydrogen - for storage of renewable power - can become a pillar of its energy transition.French Minister of Ecological and Solidary Transition, Nicolas Hulot, has announced a plan to include hydrogen as a solution for the nation's energy transition. Through the "plan Hydrogène", Mr Hulot intends to support the domestic hydrogen industry, which he claims is among the most advanced in the world. "France is at the forefront of this ...

